Births for Friday, March 15
Births
York Hospital/WellSpan
Kelly (Anderson) and Dustin Markey of York, March 12, a son.
Brittany Gentzler and Ryan Ball, of Dover, March 13, a daughter.
Amy (Almquist) and Frederick Engram, of York, March 13, a daughter.
Megan Bish and James Kline, of Red Lion, March 14, a daughter.
Leah Collier and Zachary Myers, of York, March 12, a son.
Amanda Zech, of York, March 12, a daughter.
Heather Holtzinger and Irving Fernandez, of East Berlin, March 12, a daughter.
