Rabbit Transit will not operate any service on Thursday, Nov. 22, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

All administrative offices will be closed. All service will resume at its regularly scheduled times on Friday, Nov. 23.

For more information, call the Customer Care Center at 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/2018/12/03/bus-service-thanksgiving-day-york-county/38566215/