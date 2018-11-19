Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
No bus service on Thanksgiving Day in York County
Rabbit Transit will not operate any service on Thursday, Nov. 22, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
No bus service on Thanksgiving Day in York County
Unknown
Published 4:10 p.m. ET Nov. 19, 2018
Rabbit Transit will not operate any service on Thursday, Nov. 22, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
All administrative offices will be closed. All service will resume at its regularly scheduled times on Friday, Nov. 23.
For more information, call the Customer Care Center at 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/2018/11/19/bus-service-thanksgiving-day-york-county/38566215/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs