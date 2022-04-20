No trouble in River City: Central York students keep 'Music Man' running smoothly

A barbershop quartet stands proudly centerstage at Central York High School’s theater, harmonizing to a 1912 melody.

Behind them, a couple of students sit on the stage as they paint a wooden barn door a bright, crimson red. Exit stage right — that’s where heavy prop construction takes place.

But, in a small choir room a few doors down from the main theater, one student busily moves about. Novalea Verno prepares merchandise for the Central York production of “The Music Man,” set to open Friday.

It may not be noticeable to an onlooker, but Verno has one of the toughest jobs in the entire production.

As the student producer and stage manager, the senior is responsible for all technical aspects of the production, including keeping track of props and sets, controlling stage lighting and cueing everything that goes on stage.

“I’m not really somebody who likes to be constantly in the spotlight, and I'm also somebody who really struggles with doing things with my hands,” Verno said. “I really wanted to push myself to incorporate both of those things and be able to work in the background.”

For the 85-member cast and crew of "The Music Man," the work to perfect each dance number and nail each song is an intense labor of love.

Zakky Smith, who plays barbershop quartet member Jacey Squires, powered through several rehearsals while battling a cold and seasonal allergies one month out from the show's opening.

"Hitting those notes is kind of hard," the junior said during an interview in March. "The rehearsals are usually smooth sailing, but sometimes they can be hard if you're having a bad day or if you're sick."

For Smith, perseverance is key.

He knows he has to juggle classes, a social life and his future — but throw in a high school musical on top of that, and life can get complicated.

"It's definitely been a challenge, balancing all the aspects of life," Smith said. "It's about looking at the end goal — that keeps me going."

Nobody better understands that dynamic than the artistic director of "The Music Man," Central York High School teacher Ben Hodge. A month before opening night, Hodge was contending with many students out for seasonal ailments.

He admitted that while this is a tough time to put together a show, the students who are putting in the hours are making the grueling process worthwhile.

"It's funny, though; I walk in and I'm feeling stressed about who's not here," Hodge said. "But we were working on a scene yesterday where they have to balance books on their head, and I walked into rehearsal without them being told — and there they were with the books on their head."

In the span of a few weeks, Hodge has noticed considerable growth from the student actors and crew who are committed to re-creating the iconic musical, which is set in 1912.

Hodge said he's most proud of the collaborative approach in Central York’s theater program, which has a total of eight directors focusing on specific areas of production, such as artistic design, blocking or setting props.

"While I may be the artistic director, we all have our roles we play in all of our major teams," Hodge said. "I would say that the best thing about this program for me actually is we really try to attempt a collaborative approach to creating theater."

Central York's stage crew has a heavy presence in the production.

While cast members rehearse lines and dance numbers, crew members create sets on the very same stage.

To Verno, theater itself would not exist without a crew behind it.

"When I started tech, I didn't really know what I was signing up for. I thought I would paint a door and call it a day," Verno said. "But there's so much to it."

In this year's production, Central York's theater department purchased four backdrops to bring the show to life.

Set pieces built by students include a functional foot bridge and house porch. A small team of costume designers stitched together 1912 fashions, complete with elaborate felt derby and bowler hats.

"When you watch the show, every time a light turns on or any time a set comes out, just think of all the people and all the work and hours and hours that have gone into that," Verno said. "If you can't see it and you don't notice it, that means they're doing their job."

"The Music Man" has several dramatic set changes.

For example, after a scene in the gymnasium, a curtain comes down to conceal the back of the stage.

At the same time, a house rolls downstage and a scene between Marian Paroo and her mother begins. While the two characters talk, the crew readies a new backdrop of a park and prepares to roll out the foot bridge once the curtain opens again.

"What we do enhances what the actors do," Verno said. "A theater can exist if you don't have a backdrop, but what it does is add another layer to the storytelling process that I think would be missing without it."

“The Music Man” opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. matinee and another 7:30 p.m. show Saturday. A performance at 2 p.m. Sunday will end the run. All performances will take place at the high school, located at 601 Mundis Mill Road.

Interested individuals can purchase tickets online by visiting www.cyperformingarts.com/.

The iconic story, originally written by Franklin Lacey and Meredith Willson, follows the story of a con artist in a small Iowa town.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.