York's Devix competing on 'The Voice': How to watch the performance

Devix will again appear on the televisions of York County fans anxiously cheering him on.

Devix, known by friends and family as Eric Torres, made a name for himself after earning a spot on NBC's singing competition show "The Voice."

His next television appearance is slated for 8 p.m. Monday. The episode will air on WGAL or via streaming on Peacock, according to spokesperson Caitlin Jaynes.

Tonight's episode will feature the show's "knockout battles," a competition format in which contestants sing a solo performance against two other members of their team. In Torres' case, he will need to out-perform other members of Camilla Cabello's team.

Based on tonight's results, Cabello will choose one of three contestants to move on to live rounds in Los Angeles.