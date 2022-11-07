York's Devix competing on 'The Voice': How to watch the performance

York's Devix competing on 'The Voice': How to watch the performance

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch

Devix will again appear on the televisions of York County fans anxiously cheering him on.

Devix, known by friends and family as Eric Torres, made a name for himself after earning a spot on NBC's singing competition show "The Voice."

His next television appearance is slated for 8 p.m. Monday. The episode will air on WGAL or via streaming on Peacock, according to spokesperson Caitlin Jaynes.

Tonight's episode will feature the show's "knockout battles," a competition format in which contestants sing a solo performance against two other members of their team. In Torres' case, he will need to out-perform other members of Camilla Cabello's team.

Based on tonight's results, Cabello will choose one of three contestants to move on to live rounds in Los Angeles.