York-area teens advance to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame competition finals

Five York County teens are about to get the biggest break of their lives after moving on to the finals of a band competition at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Before The End was one of three bands selected on Saturday from the High School Rock Off prelims from a group of 10.

The band now moves to the finals on Feb. 25.

The group is vying for the coveted Best Band in the Land award presented by music and entertainment industry judges.

As part of the contest, each band will be permitted 15 minutes to play the setlist of their dreams while being judged on crowd interaction, vocals and musical performance.

Before The End band members are Gilad Goldman, Teagan Tatcher, Alyssa Colon, Cole Saylor and Amani Weary.

As part of the contest, the first-place band will be awarded $3,000 and the opportunity to perform at a Live Nation or House of Blues Cleveland concert as an opening act.

Additionally, $250 will be awarded to the first-place winner’s high school music program. The members of Before the End all go to different schools.

No matter what happens, as a finalist, Before The End will have the chance to record one original song at Tri-C’s Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, which will be produced by Jim Stewart Recording and students from Tri-C’s Recording Arts program.