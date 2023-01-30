York County independent movie theater closes its doors

A beloved independent movie theater in York County will be closing its doors.

Small Star Art House will close its York City location and shifting programming to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, the organization announced.

This news came as a shock to many patrons and community leaders who enjoyed visiting the small, intimate theater tucked behind a Market Street storefront. For six years, organizers provided a space to watch independent movies and engage in local programming.

"Movie lovers had wonderful opportunities to see films that just weren’t available anywhere else — and didn’t you have fun making it happen?!" Jean Treuthart, who recently retired as the YWCA of York's CEO, wrote in a Facebook comment. "Now, you are finding your fun in new adventures."

Small Star Art House Founder Patti Stirk made the announcement via email, also announcing the collaboration with the Appell Center in continuing the film programming.

"You have been the engine that has driven our work and the spark that has kept our passion alive," Stirk said, in an email. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting independent, foreign language and documentary films and their film makers."

Programming once offered at Small Star Art House includes Luke MacCloskey's film appreciation classes. MacCloskey's next class: "1999: An Exceptional Year in Movies" begins in January and runs weekly into February, according to Stirk.

More information on this program can be found by contacting MacCloskey at lukedad@gmail.com or by calling646-705-4807.

"Thank you again for your support and passion for film," Stirk said. "I hope to see you at an Appell Center film presentation very soon!"