Kevin Keesey, seen here making a leaping catch earlier this season, had a grand slam in Conrads' 6-2 victory over Jacobus on Friday. He finished with five RBIs.

Conrads is the Susquehanna League playoff champion.

The team from New Bridgeville finished off a 3-0 sweep of Jacobus on Friday in the best-of-5 playoff championship series.

Conrads won the finale on Friday, 6-2, in eight innings. The game was started Thursday evening, but was halted by rain at 2-2 in the fifth inning.

Conrads scored four runs in the top of the eighth to break at 2-2 tie, with all of those runs coming on Kevin Keesey's grand slam. Keesey finished with two hits and five RBIs. His other hit was a double. Josh Knaub (two hits, homer), Joe Yourgal (two hits, run), Travis Hake (two hits) and Rick Thompson (double, run) also excelled for Conrads.

Alex Weakland pitched four innings of two-hit shutout ball to get the win in relief. He struck out three and walked two. Steven Lehman went the first four innings, allowing two runs.

Casey Markey pitched a complete game for Jacobus. Ethan Ketterman had two hits for the Jackals, while Drew Kelley doubled with a run scored.

