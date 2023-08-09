'Performing arts smorgasbord': DreamWrights plans mini-Fringe festival

DreamWrights' mini-FRINGE is a go — meaning an eclectic mix of all sorts of creativity, diversity and talent will reach the York County community soon.

The event, paying homage to the former York Fringe Festival, is happening in conjunction with York Arts Week. The week of programming is slated for Aug. 19 through Aug. 26.

"We're incredibly excited to host this mini-FRINGE event," said DreamWrights spokesperson Melanie Yan. "It is a testament to the wealth of talent within our community and the boundless possibilities of art to bring us together."

Fringe Festivals are typically community events specifically spotlighting theater, dance, puppetry, music, visual arts, and spoken word, according to the U.S. Association of Fringe Festivals.

Instead of focusing on one specific genre or style of art, Fringe Festivals are the perfect place to inspire a "performing arts smorgasbord."

The festival will include a barbershop harmony featuring the White Rose Chorus, a York documentary about local history, a sketch comedy show and an art gallery.

Tickets for the DreamWrights Mini-FRINGE will be available for purchase online by visiting https://dreamwrights.org/2023-season/mini-fringe/ and also at the DreamWrights Center for Community Arts box office on all performance dates.

A full list of performance dates can be found by visiting https://dreamwrights.org/2023-season/mini-fringe/. All proceeds from ticket sales will support DreamWrights.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to DreamWrights and experiencing the power of artistic collaboration," Yan said.