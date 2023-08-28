'Celebrate their creativity': DreamWrights campers produced short film in just five days

Most Hollywood movie productions take years to make — with hundreds of people working on set.

For the determined campers at DreamWrights this summer, meanwhile, a small group only had five days.

As part of their summer camp programming, DreamWrights Center for Community Arts in York City offered a variety of scriptwriting and film camps for young York County students eager to gain experience in the film industry.

“It’s just to be able to celebrate their creativity — I think that’s the best thing about it,” said Gregory DeCandia, artistic director of DreamWrights. “It just gives you so many pathways to be able to express yourself in a positive and healthy manner.”

The short film shot by York students this summer debuted Friday during the DreamWrights mini-FRINGE and can be seen online at https://bit.ly/3OSz0B1. The movie, called “Lost In Between,” is a psychological thriller about young students getting brought into an alternate reality within the theater space.

The three-day screenwriting intensive came before the five-day film camp, in which participating students acted, produced and shot the short movie, DeCandia said.

“They talked about screenwriting and came up with a storyline, and then they developed the script and had a reading of it on the very last day,” he added. “Then they shot and costume designed and lit and filmed the entire next week.”

Cooper Goodwin, one of the actors part of this year’s film camp, said he really enjoyed exploring expressing himself through acting for the production of this year’s movie.

In past years, Cooper — a seventh-grade student at York Academy Regional Charter School — typically participated in DreamWrights camps on the technical side of things.

“My favorite part about the acting was probably just getting to learn how to use the script and how to act with the different pieces and parts,” Cooper said. “It was super interactive too.”

In total, about eight kids helped write the script and 11 campers participated in the filmmaking camp.

DreamWrights also used 27 extras for the filming who were also part of "Finding Nemo Jr.," DeCandia said.

“My main thrust since I've been here is really trying to clearly define to York what community arts is,” DeCandia added. “Since we changed our name in 2017, I've been really trying to embrace that by having a lot more than just performing arts, because that's not the only thing in our title anymore.”

Last year’s film camp produced a short film called “Ghost Light” about a haunted theater and an individual who could see ghosts.

In “Lost In Between,” Cooper plays a boy named Wyatt who ends up getting trapped in the alternate dimension.

“I think it's important so that you can get new skills,” Cooper said, of the summer camps. “It keeps yourself moving so you're not just sitting down the whole day doing nothing — and you're able to interact with people and have a fun summer.”