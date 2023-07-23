York State Fair crowds take in parade and more on opening weekend

With decent weather and stable temperatures throughout the weekend, the York State Fair is off to a great start, officials said.

The now-summertime fair kicked off Friday, with steady crowds continuing into Sunday afternoon for the fan-favorite Salute to Heroes Parade, said spokesperson Montgomery Stambaugh.

"We've had great weather outcomes so far, so our attendance has been really good, especially with our concerts," Stambaugh said Sunday.

Last year's fair kicked off during a blistering heat wave, but with lower temperatures and humidity this year, more folks are going to the fair. On Sunday around noon, the York State Fair was busy, with large crowds of families interacting in all parts of the fairgrounds.

As children lined up to ride an old-fashioned carousel, many families cooled off in misting tents scattered throughout the midway.

People of all ages carried prizes won at carnival games, while younger kids sipped lemonade and chomped on fried treats.

The opening weekend also brought two concerts: Five Finger Death Punch on Friday and Nelly on Saturday.

The iconic British preschool animated television series "Peppa Pig" was set to take the Bobcat Grandstand stage Sunday evening for a live show.

Fairgoers particularly gravitated toward the more than 50 rides throughout the midway and 1,300 animals gathered at the Agriculture Arena on opening weekend, Stambaugh said.

"People are also taking advantage of our air-conditioned buildings when it is a little bit warmer, but so far everybody's been enjoying it and saying the weather is nice this weekend," Stambaugh said.

Parade: Around 2 p.m. Sunday, the annual Salute to Heroes Parade kicked off with Grand Marshal Loretta Claiborne leading the way.

"It was awesome because this is my community, this is where I live," Claiborne said after the parade. "And I hadn't been to the fairgrounds in a long time — I didn't even know they had a parade — but I think this is neat."

Claiborne, born in York City, won a gold medal in tennis in June's Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin. The nearly 70-year-old athlete was born with partial blindness and is intellectually challenged, according to the biography on her website.

Claiborne participates in many York County Special Olympics sports, including tennis, track and field, alpine skiing, aquatics, basketball, bowling, figure skating, golf, soccer and basketball.

On Sunday, Claiborne was all smiles as she waved to cheering folks eager to say "hi."

"It makes me feel good that my community is here behind me," Claiborne said.

Looking ahead: Here are the upcoming weather forecast and remaining promotional days available at the York State Fair:

Things will heat up as the week goes on, with the "real feel" going over 100 starting Wednesday, according to the forecast from AccuWeather:

Monday: Humid with times of clouds and sun; an afternoon thunderstorm. High of 85 and low of 65.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a thundershower in spots. High of 88 and low of 65.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and hot; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High of 94, real feel of 100, and low of 71.

Thursday: Hot with partial sunshine; caution advised if outside for extended periods of time. High of 94, real feel of 102, and low of 73.

Friday: Hot with a blend of sun and clouds. High of 96, real feel of 101, and low of 68.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and not as hot, with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. High of 87 and low of 65.

Fair promotion days: Monday is Senior Citizens Appreciation Day. Free admission will be offered to senior citizens with a Medicare card all day.

Tuesday is $2 Tuesday. Admission prices will be $2 per person, $2 for Strates Show rides and $2 food specials all day.

On Wednesday, free admission will be offered to Weis customers who have a Weis Markets card. The free admission will provide entry for the card holder and up to three guests.

Thursday is 100 minutes day, with free admission for the first 100 minutes. Free rides for 100 minutes starts at 2 p.m.

Lastly, on Friday, free admission will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to one adult and a preschool-age child. Additionally, Kiddie Kingdom ride bands will cost $15 on this promo day until 3 p.m.

The York State Fair runs through Sunday, July 30, at the York Expo Center. Hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday and noon-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Regular admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-17 and college students with ID, free for children 5 and under. Parking is $10.

For more information, visit www.yorkstatefair.com/.