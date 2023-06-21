'No Hard Feelings' is a sweet, intoxicating comedy cocktail

Kaite Walsh

Tribune News Service (TNS)

In 2018, Jennifer Lawrence was 28 and one of the biggest movie stars in the world: an Academy Award-winning actress, a veteran of the “Hunger Games” franchise, alternating between prestige projects and giant action movies. But not all of those films were all that good, and Lawrence didn’t seem to be having all that much fun either. So she fired her agents and took a break to get married and have a baby. It was a smart move, because Lawrence is back, and now it’s a whole new ball game.

Last year, Lawrence produced and starred in the gritty indie film “Causeway,” by a first-time female director, Lila Neugebauer, as a veteran recovering from a traumatic brain injury. Her follow-up is a swing in the complete opposite direction, kicking up her heels in a good old fashioned sex comedy, which she also produced, “No Hard Feelings.”

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky (“Bad Teacher,” “Good Boys”), “No Hard Feelings” is a direct descendant of ‘80s teen coming-of-age comedies, but evolved for a new generation. It’s a “Superbad”-style story with the sensitivity and class consciousness of John Hughes, a delightfully raunchy streak and Lawrence going for broke in a bold and bawdy performance as a rowdy Long Island surfer girl doing her best Mae West.

There simply aren’t enough female dirtbags in cinema, so Lawrence’s Maddie Barker — Uber driver, surly bartender and pissed-off Montauk townie — is a refreshing character. Her car’s been just repossessed, towed by her ex, Gary (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and with unpaid property tax bills looming, she needs wheels.

Enter the weirdest Craigslist ad of all time: a pair of wealthy helicopter parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) would like to “arrange” for a young woman to date their sheltered, nerdy son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) in exchange for a Buick. Maddie needs a car, and she’s willing to romance a (legal) teenager, so off she roller blades for what she hopes will be a quick and easy venture into sex work.

MORE:Funny, profound 'Asteroid City' feels like movie of the summer

MORE:Try a vegetarian twist on a deli classic

MORE:Rainy days forecast for York County over the next week

MORE:2 years after 'So I raped you' message, Gettysburg College suspect still on the run

But of course, it’s never about the destination but the friends we make along the way, and “No Hard Feelings” would never deny us that journey. Maddie and Percy forge a bond after a disastrous date that results in both experiencing harrowing bodily harm while in the buff, and something like a friendship blossoms between these two oddballs, who are odd in different ways. He’s 19, she’s 32, he’s obsessed with rules, she’s on probation.

Feldman, a 21 year-old Broadway star (“Dear Evan Hansen”) in his first starring film role, shines opposite Lawrence as Percy, the anxious, cautious foil to Maddie’s reckless wild child. There’s a beautiful subtlety to his performance and a precision to his physicality that makes him an incredibly compelling screen presence, and their opposites attract chemistry is ridiculously charming.

What makes “No Hard Feelings” so sharp and funny though, isn’t the raunchy jokes, or the physical comedy (though the sight of Lawrence bouncing Feldman on her knee might be the funniest image on-screen this summer), it’s the savagery of the generational social commentary underpinning the script by Stupnitsky and John Phillips, and no generation is safe.

In “No Hard Feelings,” the overbearing Gen X parents enable their anxious, self- and cellphone-obsessed zoomer children, jettisoning discipline while trying to be “cool,” locked in a toxic codependent dynamic that never allows their children to fail or to succeed. Meanwhile, the poor millennials are immature, jobless and living at home — too young to own property and too old to be TikTok stars, at least they know how to have a good time. It's a scarily accurate skewering that should hopefully inspire some self-reflection.

"No Hard Feelings" feels more substantive in these moments of cultural observation and emotional depth. Maddie needs a car because she needs to save her house, and Percy needs a date because he needs to come out of his shell. But what they both really need, and what they find, is someone to just listen, and to share vulnerability in return. Maddie might push Percy to do embarrassing, scary things, but in return, he pushes her to do the same.

The third act is a bit rushed and rickety — the big climactic moment is too wacky, the denouement all too easy. But the preceding 90 minutes are such an easy-breezy, uninhibited good time, anchored by two killer comedic performances and surprisingly moving insights that make “No Hard Feelings” just the right kind of sweet, intoxicating comedy cocktail to kick off the summer.

‘NO HARD FEELINGS’

3 stars (out of 4)

MPA rating: R (for sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use)

Running time: 1:43