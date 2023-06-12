Want to learn guitar or join a kazoo parade? York's Make Music Day will make that possible

For one day, musicians of all proficiencies in York County will be playing music at the same time as artists in Lancaster.

And all over North America.

No, scratch that — all across the entire world.

Make Music Day, an international collaboration and celebration of music, will take root in York County for the second year in a row.

The interactive musical experience piloted by the Cultural Alliance of York County rests entirely on getting instruments into the hands of anyone of any age who might be interested in making music or listening to music, according to spokesperson Rita Whitney.

"Music is kind of one of these things that unifies people; anyone can be involved in making music," Whitney said. "There's no thing that really separates us in that space, so just finding a rhythm together creates a connection that is very hard to find otherwise."

Make Music Day is set for Wednesday, June 21. The main hub of events will be on Continental Square in York City, and along Market Street, Cherry Lane and Beaver Street in front of Creative York, 10 N. Beaver St.

For York County residents outside of the city, there will be a number of events taking place at various York County libraries, too.

A full list of events can be found at www.makemusicday.org/yorkcounty/.

The list of events, all free to the public, for Make Music Day in York is seemingly endless.

One event, for example, will be an "organ crawl" in which the organs in five or six different churches will be played, with participants moving from one organ location to the next, Whitney said.

Performers and teachers will dot the streets making music and encouraging new participants to join along.

There will be everything from violins, guitars and steel pan drums to shakers, rhythm sticks and harmonicas for people to try out, Whitney added.

"And then we'll have tons of music teachers on site to interact with anyone who's there to help them learn how to play a new instrument or just participate in any way they want to," she said.

The day of music will culminate at 5:30 p.m. with a massive gathering at Continental Square in which anybody and everyone is encouraged to play Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" together as one massive group.

The day will end in a kazoo parade marching to Gift Horse Brewing Co., 117 N. George St., for a drum circle.

With the entire event being presented by the Cultural Alliance of York, the organization is raising the visibility and awareness of the importance of all art.

"That's why we're kind of hosting this big event, to spotlight and provide paying opportunities for all of our local musicians and teachers," Whitney said.