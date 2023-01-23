York Libraries sweetens up Library Lovers Month with chocolate events

Three York County libraries have lined up a series of events throughout the community in February for Library Lovers Month.

The events take place throughout February and go into early March in Dover Area Community, Red Land Community and Kruetz Creek libraries, centered on chocolate and best-selling author Jan Moran.

Death by Chocolate Murder Mystery kicks the month off at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 in Red Land Community Library. Participants are asked to bring food and beverages to consume while they solve the mystery. To reserve a spot, call the library at 717-938-5599.

The ChocolateFest kicks off a few days later from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11 in Red Land Community Library. Children can decorate cookies, make a Valentine’s Day craft and read to dogs. Chocolate treats will also be available for sampling.

Moran will speak about her book “The Chocolatier” on Zoom at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. Attendees can watch the talk at the three participating libraries or watch online. To participate, register online at www.yorklibraries.org.

Moran writes fiction. She is currently working on her next series and adapting her series, “The Winemakers,” for TV.

There will also be three discussions about “The Chocolatier”: at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Kreutz Creek Library, 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Red Land Community Library and 6:30 p.m. March 8 at Dover Area Community Library. Any who want to participate in the discussions should register online at www.yorklibraries.org.

For more information, visit www.yorklibraries.org or contact staff at the three participating libraries.

