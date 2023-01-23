Congrats (?) to 2023's top Razzie nominees: 'Blonde,' Pete Davidson, Tom Hanks

Christi Carras

Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Congratulations — or we're sorry — to all the 2023 Razzie nominees.

The nominations for the 43rd Razzie Awards came out Sunday, recognizing the "worst" films and performances of the year. Leading the 2023 nominees is Andrew Dominik's "Blonde" with eight nominations.

The Marilyn Monroe biopic is up for worst picture, worst supporting actor (x2), worst screen couple (x2), worst remake/rip-off/sequel, worst director and worst screenplay. Ana de Armas — who scored a Golden Globe nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her lead performance in "Blonde" — emerged unscathed.

In the acting categories, Tom Hanks and Pete Davidson each scored double nominations for worst actor and worst supporting actor. Hanks is nominated for "Pinocchio" and "Elvis," while Davidson is nominated for "Marmaduke" and "Good Mourning."

MORE:How central Pa. communities are attempting to preserve a scarce resource: darkness

MORE:Ex-chief admits to taking funds from fire company; felony charges dropped

MORE:No more delays: Yorktowne Hotel will soon reopen for business

MORE:Dallastown acting club to host school dinner theater

Speaking of "Good Mourning" — Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, and Mod Sun each received four nominations for directing, writing and starring in their directorial debut, which also landed a nod for worst picture.

Perhaps the most scathing category this year is worst screen couple, which includes nominations for "Elvis" star Hanks "and his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent!)" and "Blonde" director Dominik "and his issues with women." Ouch.

This year's Razzie "winners" will be announced on "Oscar Eve," March 11. Here's the full list of nominees.

Worst supporting actorPete Davidson, "Good Mourning"Tom Hanks, "Elvis"Xavier Samuel, "Blonde"Mod Sun, "Good Mourning"Evan Williams, "Blonde"

Worst supporting actressAdria Arjona, "Morbius"Lorraine Bracco, "Pinocchio"Penélope Cruz, "The 355"Bingbing Fan, "The 355" and "The King's Daughter"Mira Sorvino, "Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend"

Worst actorColson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker, "Good Mourning"Jared Leto, "Morbius"Pete Davidson, "Marmaduke"Sylvester Stallone, "Samaritan"Tom Hanks, "Pinocchio"

Worst actressAlicia Silverstone, "The Requin"Bryce Dallas Howard, "Jurassic World Dominion"Ryan Kiera Armstrong, "Firestarter"Diane Keaton, "Mack & Rita"Kaya Scodelario, "The King's Daughter"

Worst directorJudd Apatow, "The Bubble"Colson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker and Mod Sun, "Good Mourning"Andrew Dominik, "Blonde"Daniel Espinosa, "Morbius"Robert Zemeckis, "Pinocchio"

Worst screen coupleColson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker and Mod Sun, "Good Mourning"Both real-life characters in the fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, "Blonde"Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent!), "Elvis"Andrew Dominik and his issues with women, "Blonde"The two "365 Days" sequels

Worst screenplay"Blonde""Pinocchio""Good Mourning""Jurassic World Dominion""Morbius"

Worst remake/rip-off/sequel"Blonde"BOTH "365 Days" sequels — "365 Days: This Day" and "The Next 365 Days" (a Razzie BOGO)"Pinocchio""Firestarter""Jurassic World Dominion"

Worst picture"Pinocchio""Blonde""Good Mourning""Morbius""The King's Daughter"