TAFE play moves from York City school after water leak

TAFE's “A Christmas Carol” show will go on this weekend — just not at Phineas Davis Pre K-8 because of a water leak in the gym.

“It has been moved,” said Diane Crews, the TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) artistic director and playwright. “It is going on.”

Crews said she was notified Wednesday that the elementary school's gym had a water leak, causing her to scramble to relocate.

She said this was a hardship, but it's no one's fault there is a water leak.

York City School District Communication Coordinator Khera Bowman was not available for immediate response.

Crews said the leak wasn’t too bad. It was two corners on the far side of a big gym.

“It wasn't a swimming pool,” Crews said about the leak.

However, the nonprofit was told they could not use the stage, which backs up to the gym.

She added the costumes and props, which were stored on the stage, were not damaged by the water.

Crews said she called around to churches she could think of to move the play, which opens at 7 p.m. Friday. Union Lutheran Church’s East Campus answered her call.

Crews said the 30 people involved in the play now have one practice to adjust the lights and cues before their opening night.

“Whatever happens, it will be a miracle,” she said, adding she never thought to cancel the play.

Tickets are available online at $12 and $10 at the door. The gym is inside Union Lutheran’s East Campus, also known as the old St Mark’s Lutheran Church, at 700 E Market St. Crews said the performance will be in the gym, which is up a small flight of stairs.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday afternoon performance is “pay-what-you-wish." For tickets and information, go to tafepa.org.

