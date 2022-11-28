'Christmas Story,' 'Christmas Carol' come to York County theaters

Staff report

The Belmont Theatre

‘A Christmas Story’ opens Friday

The Belmont Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical, Friday through Dec. 11 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St.

The musical, which was nominated for a Tony Award during its run on Broadway, is based on the movie of the same name and follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest for an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle for Christmas.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. both Sundays and Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors 62+ and $18 for youth 18 and under.

For more information and tickets, visit https://thebelmont.org/ or call 717-854-5715.

TAFE

‘A Christmas Carol’ runs this weekend

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by TAFE artistic director and founder Diane Crews.

This musical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale has become a holiday tradition in York County.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Phineas Davis K-8, 300 S. Ogontz St.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, with a percentage of tickets for the Saturday matinee held to be bought as “pay-what-you-wish" tickets, with buyers setting their own price.

For tickets and more information, go to https://tafepa.org/tickets/christmascarol.

York College

Community performance of ‘A Christmas Carol’

The theater program at York College will present a family-friendly performance of “A Christmas Carol” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Waldner Performing Arts Center on the campus.

The Dickens story was adapted into a 45-minute play by Associate Professor Suzanne Delle and directed by York College graduate Cal Weary.

This performance is free for the community with general admission seating. No reservations are required. For more information, call the box office at 717-600-3868.