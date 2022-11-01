When is York's Devix next scheduled to appear on 'The Voice'?

With more scheduled episodes of "The Voice" on the horizon, York County residents are anxiously awaiting Devix' next television performance.

Devix, also known as Eric Torres, has made a name for himself in the local entertainment scene for his various performances on "The Voice."

His next scheduled television appearance is slated for 8 p.m. Monday. The episode will air on WGAL or via streaming on Peacock, according to spokesperson Caitlin Jaynes.

Next week will bring a pre-recorded episode of knockout battles, where Torres will give a solo performance against two other members of Camilla Cabello's team.

From there, Cabello will choose one of the three to move on to live rounds in Los Angeles.

Throughout the filming, Torres had the chance to work one-on-one with celebrity coach Cabello, an experience he said felt special.

"Time can be a little spare sometimes," he added. "But when you're there and actually working with the coach, time slows down. You really want to take every moment in."