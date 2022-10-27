'Two different worlds': Behind the scenes with York's Devix on 'The Voice'

Although Eric Torres already lived his own "The Voice" experience, watching himself on television from his York County home felt like he was seeing it all for the first time.

For Torres, better known by his stage name Devix, celebrity came suddenly thanks to his recent appearances on the NBC singing competition show. After a blind audition and his recruitment to pop star Camila Cabello's team, Torres won a duet battle.

"There were times where you had to be up pretty early," Torres said, recalling his experience filming the show. "Glam can take a while."

Though filming took place over the summer, "The Voice" only started airing this fall. Now, he gets watch along with the rest of the world. Next week will bring a pre-recorded episode of knockout battles, where Torres will give a solo performance against two other members of Cabello's team.

From there, Cabello will choose one of the three to move on to live rounds in Los Angeles.

Throughout the filming, Torres had the chance to work one-on-one with celebrity coach Cabello, an experience he said felt special.

"Time can be a little spare sometimes," he added. "But when you're there and actually working with the coach, time slows down. You really want to take every moment in."

In addition to working with Cabello, Torres had the chance to learn from Charlie Puth, who served as Cabello's battle adviser on the show.

After filming, Torres focused on using what he learned on the show and applying it on stage.

"I did go see a concert to see one of my favorite bands too, which was really eye-opening because it's really cool to have been the person on stage, and then seeing the flip side of it," Torres said. "I just had my brain firing in all directions on how to put on a good show."

For Torres, building relationships while on set was one of the most important parts of the experience.

"We have lodging that's separate from the studio," he said, "so it's really two different worlds."

Particularly, he appreciated his friendship with cast member — and competition — Sasha Hurtado. Although the two were paired up to sing a duet for the competition and ultimately compete against each other, Torres enjoyed the creative freedom that came from working alongside another talented performer.

"She's one of my best friends on the show," Torres said.

Although Torres won the duet against Hurtado, celebrity judge Gwen Stefani picked Hurtado in a "steal." That means she'll have another chance to compete — this time, on a team opposing Cabello's.

In all, some 56 contestants were on the show at the start of filming, all of them vying for a chance at the title and, ultimately, a career after the show's end. Several contestants have gone on to successful solo careers, including country star Morgan Wallen, Christian pop singer Jordan Smith and Grammy nominees Cassadee Pope and Koryn Hawthorne.

"I think I was so worried about how this was going to turn out," Torres said of filming the show. "I've unlocked the part of me that reminds myself you can be yourself and (have) it be very well accepted."

Torres will appear on television again next week. Those who want to cheer him on can tune in at 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday on WGAL.