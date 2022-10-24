Local musician competes on 'The Voice': How to watch tonight's performance

Local musician Devix will make another appearance on "The Voice" tonight after stunning judges with his blind audition earlier in September.

Devix, also known as Eric Torres, will appear again on television at 8 p.m. Monday, according to spokesperson Caitlin Jaynes. York County residents who want to cheer on Torres and watch along at home, can watch Monday night's show on NBC or via the streaming service Peacock.

"The battle rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth and Jazmine Sullivan to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hope of advancing," Jaynes said via email. "Each coach has a steal and a save."

Torres sang "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals in a blind audition for the show. He was recruited to be on singer-songwriter Camila Cabello's team.

Cabello will take members through battle rounds and live performances.

Eric Torres, who grew up in York Township, initially auditioned for "The Voice" in a virtual Zoom format last year.

Contestants chosen from the online audition moved into blind auditions for filming — which aired on television Sept. 20. Eric Torres will make future television appearances on Cabello's team.

"It feels good to have four A-listers over here talking to you about the fact that they love what you're doing and what your sound is," Eric Torres said. "A lot of this process has been surreal and very hard to explain, just because it's a lot more of a feeling than anything."