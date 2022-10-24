Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan dies at 67 in one-car crash

Jonah Valdez and Richard Winton

Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, known for his roles in “Will and Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died after a car crash Monday morning in Hollywood, sources confirmed to The Times.

Jordan, 67, won a prime-time Emmy in 2006 for his performance as Beverly Leslie in the TV show “Will and Grace.”

Jordan was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood at 9:30 a.m., Los Angles police Officer Lizbeth Lomeli told The Times. The longtime actor and writer was declared dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether Jordan was killed in the crash or suffered a medical emergency beforehand, but the condition of the vehicle suggested Jordan may have lost control of the vehicle before the crash, a law enforcement source said.

After getting his big break in 1989 when he was cast in the first season of “Murphy Brown,” Jordan’s 30-year career was marked by scene-stealing roles in television shows such as “Bodies of Evidence” and “Hearts of Afire.”

York Halloween Parade: Everything you need to know about route, time

When is trick-or-treating in York County this year?

Sprintoberfest leads weekend slate as local racing season winds down

Local musician competes on 'The Voice': How to watch tonight's performance

His fame grew while starring in NBC’s “Will and Grace,” as well as stints on Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” franchise and “The Cool Kids,” in which he played queer, confident senior citizen Sid Delacroix.

More recently, while holed up in an apartment of his native Chattanooga, Tennessee, Leslie found online viral fame with a constant string of Instagram videos, where he would comedically quip about day-to-day life in quarantine, marked by his lively, Southern accent.