Madonna becomes first woman to have a top 10 album in 5 different decades

Muri Assunção

New York Daily News

Madonna is feeling like a queen on a throne.

The Queen of Pop made history this week by becoming the first woman to have a top 10 album in each decade since the 1980s.

The achievement comes as her latest remix compilation – “Finally Enough Love” – debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s Sept. 3 chart, which was announced earlier this week.

The album is available in either a 16-track standard album or an expanded 50-track deluxe set sold on digital platforms, as well as a three-CD or six-LP version.

It’s Madonna’s 23rd album to reach the top 10 in the United States with 30,000 units sold – 28,000 pure album sales (digital and physical sales in the U.S.) as well as 2 million on-demand streams.

It’s also the first remix album to reach the top 10 in nearly eight years. The last remixed album to accomplish that was Beyoncé’s six-track “More Only” EP, which debuted and peaked at No. 8 in December 2014.

The Michigan-born global superstar, who just celebrated her 64th birthday, first entered the exclusive group of artists with a top 10 album with her self-titled debut in October 1984.

“Madonna” peaked at No. 8 on Oct. 20. “Like a Virgin,” “True Blue,” the “Who’s That Girl” soundtrack and “Like a Prayer” also cracked the top 10 in the ’80s.

During the ’90s, the Grammy-winning chart-topper saw seven albums cracking the top 10 list: “I’m Breathless: Music From and Inspired by the Film Dick Tracy,” “The Immaculate Collection,” “Erotica,” “Bedtime Stories,” “Something to Remember,” the soundtrack to the movie “Evita,” for which Madonna won a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy motion picture, and “Ray of Light.”

There were also six top 10 albums in the 2000s – “Music,” “GHV2: Greatest Hits Volume 2,” “American Life,” “Confessions on a Dance Floor,” “Hard Candy” and “Celebration” – and four in the ’10s: “Sticky & Sweet Tour,” “MDNA,” “Rebel Heart” and “Madame X.”

Of Madonna’s 23 top 10 entries, nine of them went on to reach the top spot. “Like a Virgin” in 1984; “True Blue” in 1986; “Like a Prayer” in 1989; “Music” in 2000; “American Life” in 2003; “Confessions on a Dance Floor” in 2005; “Hard Candy” in 2008; “MDNA” in 2011 and “Madame X” in 2019.

“Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” consists of some of Madonna’s favorite remixes of her record-breaking 50 No. 1s on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart – the only artist with 50 No. 1s on any single Billboard chart.

The album also tops five other Billboard charts this week: Top Album Sales; Top Current Album Sales; Top Dance/Electronic Albums; Vinyl Albums; and Tastemaker Albums, which tallies the top-selling albums at independent and small chain record stores across the U.S.

The mother of six also reached several top 10 charts across the globe – including the U.K, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland and Australia, where she scored her 12th No. 1 album.