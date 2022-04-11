Ballerini to host CMT Music Awards from home after testing positive for COVID-19

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News (TNS)

A “devastated” Kelsea Ballerini is stuck at home instead of hosting the CMT Music Awards after catching COVID-19.

The country music star announced her diagnosis Monday, just hours before she was supposed to take the stage with co-host Anthony Mackie.

Despite already “feeling a lot better,” Ballerini, 28, will host from home, she said.

“The incredible CMT team and my team have bought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform,” Ballerini said. “It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best.”

Kane Brown, who co-hosted with her last year, will step in to co-host with Mackie live from Nashville, a spokesperson for CMT told the Daily News, promising “plenty of surprises.”

Brown, who is also scheduled to perform, leads the nominations with four, including video and performance of the year. Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and first-time nominees BRELAND and Cody Johnson each scored three nominations.

“Let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons,” Ballerini said.