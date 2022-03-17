Corned beef and cabbage recipe: A St. Patrick’s Day tradition with Guinness

David Holloway

AL.com (TNS)

It is my time-honored practice to salute St. Patrick’s Day.

I simply can’t let it pass by without a tip of the emerald toque — at minimum — to our shared Irish heritage, real or not.

I’m focusing on a largely American tradition to celebrate the Feast of St. Patrick:

The preparation and consumption of corned beef with cabbage and other veggies.

There is a slight twist.

As you may recall, I have been up to now hesitant to fully embrace some of the new kitchen technology that’s sent the culinary world into a tizzy.

In particular, I stalwartly resisted the so-called multi-cookers that are all the rage.

These go by a number of brand names, with Instant Pot being the most recognizable.

They are a combination of a pressure cooker and slow cooker, and some versions can also function as steamers, dehydrators and even air-fryers.

Being a hard-headed old fellow, I saw no need for anything like that in my life. I already owned two pressure cookers and at least three slow cookers.

That how I felt until I bought one.

Now, I sheepishly confess that I don’t know how I got by without one of these miracle devices for so long.

As usual, I’m late to the party.

But I’m making up for my tardiness with a great resolve to use it as much as I can.

Here is a wonderful recipe from our friends at Allrecipes.com.

It incorporates two of my favorite things in one dish — beer and beef.

Best of all, you don’t have to have a drop of Irish blood to enjoy it.

So dig in with impunity and rest safe in the knowledge that, next week, we will again cast our Lenten nets into the waters.

Instant Pot Guinness Corned Beef (12 servings)

Ingredients:

2 cups water

1 (12 fluid ounces) can or bottle dark beer (such as Guinness)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 (3 pound) corned beef brisket with spice packet

1 cup brown sugar

10 medium baby red potatoes, quartered

4 large carrots, peeled and cut into matchstick pieces

1 medium onion, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

½ head cabbage, coarsely chopped

Instructions: