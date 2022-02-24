‘Shang-Chi’ and ‘Spider-Man’ lead 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards nominations

Karu F. Daniels

New York Daily News (TNS)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” are among the the top nominees for the Critics Choice Association second annual Super Awards.

Both superhero flicks garnered five nods apiece including best superhero movie.

The cast of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” also earned top acting nods, with both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield recognized for best actor in a superhero movie.

Additionally, Zendaya is up for best actress in a superhero movie, while Willem Dafoe could take home the trophy for best villain in a movie.

“Evil” and “Midnight Mass” tied for the most television nominations, each receiving six including best horror series.

Designed to honor the most popular, The Critics Choice Super Awards choose the best of the best of fan-obsessed genres across movies and TV, including superhero, science fiction/fantasy, horror and action categories.

Winners will be announced March 17.

The Super Awards will not be telecast this year and are a separate entity from the Critics Choice Awards, which honor the best in film and TV and will air on the CW and TBS days before on March 13.

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists.

Here are the nominations for the second annual Critics Choice Super Awards nominations:

Movie nominations

BEST ACTION MOVIE

“Gunpowder Milkshake”

“The Harder They Fall”

“The Last Duel”

“Nobody”

“No Time to Die”

“Wrath of Man”

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Daniel Craig – “No Time to Die”

Dwayne Johnson – “Jungle Cruise”

Jonathan Majors –“The Harder They Fall”

Mads Mikkelsen – “Riders of Justice”

Liam Neeson – “The Ice Road”

Bob Odenkirk – “Nobody”

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Jodie Comer –“The Last Duel”

Ana de Armas –“No Time to Die”

Karen Gillan – “Gunpowder Milkshake”

Regina King – “The Harder They Fall”

Lashana Lynch – “No Time to Die”

Maggie Q – “The Protege”

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

“Black Widow”

“Eternals”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“The Suicide Squad”

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League”

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

John Cena – “The Suicide Squad”

Idris Elba – “The Suicide Squad”

Andrew Garfield – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Tony Leung – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Simu Liu – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Gal Gadot – “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”

Scarlett Johansson, “Black Widow”

Florence Pugh – “Black Widow”

Margot Robbie – “The Suicide Squad”

Michelle Yeoh – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Zendaya – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST HORROR MOVIE

“Candyman”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Malignant”

“The Night House”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Titane”

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – “Candyman”

Nicolas Cage – “Willy’s Wonderland”

Dave Davis – “The Vigil”

Vincent Lindon – “Titane”

Cillian Murphy – “A Quiet Place Part II”

Sam Richardson – “Werewolves Within”

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Barbara Crampton – “Jakob’s Wife”

Rebecca Hall – “The Night House”

Anya-Taylor Joy – “Last Night in Soho”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Last Night in Soho”

Agathe Rousselle – “Titane”

Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place Part II”

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

The Green Knight”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Swan Song”

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”

Timothee Chalamet – “Dune”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”

Tom Hanks – “Finch”

Dev Patel – “The Green Knight”

Ryan Reynolds – “Free Guy”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Cate Blanchett – “Don’t Look Up”

Jodie Comer – “Free Guy”

Rebecca Ferguson – “Dune”

Mckenna Grace – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Jennifer Lawrence – “Don’t Look Up”

Alicia Vikander – “The Green Knight”

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Ben Affleck – “The Last Duel”

Willem Dafoe– “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Idris Elba – “The Harder They Fall”

Tony Leung – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – “Malignant”

Tony Todd – “Candyman”

Television nominations

BEST ACTION SERIES

“9-1-1″

“Cobra Kai”

“Heels”

“Kung Fu”

“Lupin”

“Squid Game”

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Mike Faist – “Panic”

Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”

Alexander Ludwig – “Heels”

Ralph Macchio – “Cobra Kai”

Omar Sy – “Lupin”

William Zabka – “Cobra Kai”

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1″

Kim Joo-ryoung – “Squid Game”

Ho Yeon Jung – “Squid Game”

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer”

Olivia Liang – “Kung Fu”

Mary McCormack – “Heels”

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES

“Doom Patrol”

“Hawkeye”

“Loki”

“Lucifer”

“Superman & Lois”

“WandaVision”

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Paul Bettany – “WandaVision”

Tom Ellis – “Lucifer”

Brendan Fraser – “Doom Patrol”

Tom Hiddleston – “Loki”

Tyler Hoechlin. “Superman & Lois”

Anthony Mackie – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Sophia Di Martino – “Loki”

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”

Javicia Leslie – “Batwoman”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw – “Loki”

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”

Hailee Steinfeld – “Hawkeye”

BEST HORROR SERIES

“Chucky”

“Dr. Death”

“Evil”

“Midnight Mass”

“Servant”

“Yellowjackets”

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Adrien Brody – “Chapelwaite”

Mike Colter – “Evil”

Zach Gilford – “Midnight Mass”

Rupert Grint – “Servant”

Hamish Linklater – “Midnight Mass”

Aasif Mandvi – “Evil”

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Lauren Ambrose – “Servant”

Katja Herbers – “Evil”

Christine Lahti – “Evil”

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets”

Kate Siegel – “Midnight Mass”

Samantha Sloyan – “Midnight Mass”

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

“Foundation”

“Resident Alien”

“Snowpiercer”

“Star Trek: Discovery”

“Station Eleven”

“The Witcher”

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Henry Cavill – “The Witcher”

Daveed Diggs – “Snowpiercer”

Matthew Goode – “A Discovery of Witches”

Jared Harris – “Foundation”

Lee Pace – “Foundation”

Alan Tudyk – “Resident Alien”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Mackenzie Davis – “Station Eleven”

Laura Donnelly – “The Nevers”

Sonequa Martin-Green – “Star Trek: Discovery”

Teresa Palmer – “A Discovery of Witches”

Jodie Whittaker – “Doctor Who”

Alison Wright – “Snowpiercer”

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Vincent D’Onofrio – “Hawkeye”

Michael Emerson – “Evil”

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”

Joshua Jackson – “Dr. Death”

Jonathan Majors – “Loki”

Samantha Sloyan- “Midnight Mass”