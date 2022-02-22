National Margarita Day and Twosday 2022: The best freebies, deals and discounts

Leada Gore

al.com (TNS)

Talk about your double holidays.

Today isn’t just “Twosday” – 2/22/22 – it’s also National Margarita Day and the combination means it’s time to celebrate.

There are plenty of ways you can celebrate National Margarita Day and Twosday, thanks to some special deals and discounts. Here are a few of the best we’ve found. Be sure to check ahead with your favorite location to make sure it is participating:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buy one traditional wings and get one for 50% off. Offer good 2/22/22/

Burger King

Royal Perks members can score 22% off any purchase of $2 or more at participating restaurants from Feb. 22-25. Deal through BK app and BK.com; Royal Perks terms apply.

Chili’s

Get a House Margarita for $3, Presidente Margarita for $6, or a Premium Margarita for $7. Chili’s Margarita of the Month, the Grand Romance ‘Rita, is available for $5.

On The Border

Enjoy $5 House Margaritas on National Margarita Day. You can add a Grand Marnier Meltdown for 40 cents.

Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday is celebrating the “Greatest of All Tuesdays” with $2 domestic drafts and $2 mini-margaritas. You can also get an appetizer and two entrees for $22; add a Garden Bar or dessert to any entrée for $2.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is celebrating 2/22/22 with $2.22 Classic Burgers on the Wayback app between 2:22 p.m. and 3:22 p.m. Participating locations only, one per app account. Valid on 2/22/22 only.

