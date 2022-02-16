Wendy Williams’ attorney says there are ‘no concerns’ about host’s mental capacity

Christie D’Zurilla

Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Wendy Williams is doing just fine, her lawyer says — pay no attention to the recent court filing that suggested otherwise.

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” Williams’ lawyer LaShawn Thomas said Tuesday in a statement to Page Six.

Using her legal name, Wendy Hunter, the MIA host of “The Wendy Williams Show” petitioned Wells Fargo Advisors on Feb. 4 to lift restrictions it had imposed on her accounts after a former financial adviser, Lori Schiller, told the financial company that her boss was of “unsound mind.”

Williams, who has been spending some time with her son in Florida, said in the petition that she had been denied the ability to access or even view, online or otherwise, her financial assets and statements. She characterized Schiller as a “disgruntled former employee.”

Last week, Page Six reported, an attorney for Wells Fargo asked the court to hold a hearing to determine whether Williams needs to be put under a legal guardianship.

Thomas said in her statement to Page Six that the 57-year-old host, who has been receiving “holistic” treatment for Graves’ disease and other thyroid concerns since last year, was “disappointed about falsely circulated statements from an industry she has devoted her life to.”

Williams’ recent interactions with Wells Fargo representatives, including a visit to a local branch where she spoke with bank managers, are “clear evidence that there are no concerns about her state of mind,” her attorney said.

Williams said in her petition that if her access was not restored, she would not be able to pay her financial obligations, including her mortgages, marital settlement payment to ex-husband Kevin Hunter and employee payroll.

“The Wendy Williams Show” has been chugging along without its namesake since its 13th season began after delays in October. After months with a rotating cast of guest hosts, Sherri Shepherd will take over as “permanent guest host” for the rest of the season. What will happen to the hit syndicated show after that is less certain.

Williams’ attorneys did not respond immediately Tuesday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment.