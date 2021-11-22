'Encanto' a charming tale of magical new Disney family

Katie Walsh

They’re gifted and they’re kooky, even a little spooky, it’s not the Addams Family, but the Magical Madrigals. The latest Disney Animation film, “Encanto,” sweeps audiences away to a colorful, enchanted world of Colombian magical realism, introducing the Madrigal family, who have each been granted extraordinary gifts, except one, our heroine, Mirabel (Stefanie Beatriz), who has yet to discover her own personal magic.

Jared Bush and Bryon Howard, who co-wrote and co-directed the Oscar-winning “Zootopia” and Oscar-nominated “Moana,” have teamed up with Charise Castro Smith for writing and directing duties on “Encanto,” while Jason Hand, Nancy Kruse and Lin-Manuel Miranda contributed to the story. The result is an animated musical that’s typically rousing and empathetic, rooted in the kind of therapy-inspired personal lessons about self-worth that often underpin these movies, soundtracked by Latin pop tunes written by Miranda.

The Madrigal family magic was borne out of extreme trauma and pain, when matriarch Abuela Alma (Maria Cecilia Botero) lost her husband while fleeing violence in their village. In desperation, she cried out for protection for herself and her infant triplets, and a magical candle raised mountains around a charmed casita, where she’s raised her family since. Each Madrigal receives their gift in a coming of age ceremony, whether it’s super strength, high-powered hearing, talking to animals, spinning flowers out of thin air, shape-shifting, future divining, weather controlling or food healing.

The only exception to the magical rule so far is the sweet, smart Mirabel, who never received her gift and has since felt like the family outcast, bending over backward to earn her place among them. As she starts to see cracks in the foundation of their beloved casita, Mirabel probes deeper in to the family’s magic and ultimately realizes that all of her family members are caught in the trap of perfectionism, believing that they have to use their gifts in the ways others want them to, without remaining authentic to themselves and their desires.

The animation is a vibrantly hued and energetic swirl of almost nonstop motion, and Miranda’s songs skip from genre to genre, from traditional Disney ballads to reggaeton-inspired tunes and even a tribute to Colombia’s own rock goddess, Shakira. The script is fast and furious and packed with jokes and references. There are times where you almost wish everything would slow down for a moment to get to know some of the supporting characters better, but the story of “Encanto” is refreshingly, and satisfyingly, swift and contained.

Mirabel’s magic shines through in who she has been all along: a good listener, empathetic and caring. She allows her family members to share their stories and vulnerabilities, and creates a safe space for their authenticity. With her diminutive stature, round glasses and curly hair, it’s like she’s a mini super-therapist for her family, and indeed, sometimes finding that person who allows you to be yourself, whatever that may be, does feel like the greatest gift of all. It’s a simple but resonant tale, but “Encanto” is charmed and charming film that just might offer a bit of healing too.

