Who has the Song of the Summer? Lorde, Eilish, Mayer shoot their shot

Adam Graham

The Detroit News (TNS)

We don't get to choose the Song of the Summer. It chooses us.

It's the definitive song of the summer airwaves, the one that you hear blasting out of passing cars, on street corners, and this summer, from collective gatherings, which are returning after the pandemic put a damper on 2020's summer parties.

Last year, that definitive summer song wasn't so definitive. It was either The Weeknd's omnipresent earworm "Blinding Lights," which continued to reign throughout the fall and winter months, and only recently started to recede; Taylor Swift's "Cardigan," an appropriately intimate anthem for a year when everything turned inward; or Fleetwood Mac's 40-plus-year-old "Dreams," which enjoyed an unexpected resurgence thanks to a popular TikTok video, which shows just how unpredictable the Song of the Summer race can truly be.

As long as another song from yesteryear doesn't crash the boards and make a run for summer supremacy (Cyndi Lauper's "All Through the Night," anybody?), here are 10 contemporary candidates for Song of the Summer, 2021 edition.