Rudy Giuliani scores multiple worst performance nods at this year's Razzies

Karu F. Daniels

New York Daily News (TNS)

Rudy Giuliani’s questionable appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” has garnered him a couple of 2021 Razzie nominations.

On Friday, the 41st annual Golden Raspberry Awards, which honors to the year’s least best movies, unveiled their nominations and the former New York City mayor received two nods in the Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo category.

In the acclaimed Sacha Baron Cohen flick, the Trump consigliere is featured in a hidden camera scene seemingly fondling himself in front of a woman he was apparently trying to seduce in a Manhattan hotel room this past summer.

The film makes it clear that the 76-year-old political figure thought the much younger woman was a conservative journalist interviewing him for a show.

Other notables that drew Razzie attention was the ill-fated Robert Downey Jr. remake “Dolittle,” Sia’s “Music,” and “My Pillow” owner Mike Lindell’s stolen election documentary “Absolute Proof.”

Bruce Willis scored three nominations for three different films in the same category.

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes also were nominated twice for two different films in the Worst Actress category.

The Razzies also awarded a “Special Governors’ Trophy” to the year 2020 as “The Worst Calendar Year EVER.”

The reimagined “Fantasy Island” movie and Adam Sandler’s Netflix comedy “Hubie Halloween” also struck out this year among Razzie voters.

Usually announced the day before the Academy Awards, the Razzie Awards were rescheduled this year — like every other awards ceremony — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1980, under the shingle of The Golden Raspberry Foundation, UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans present the satirical ceremony as a parody of the Academy Awards.

This year’s winners will be unveiled April 24.

Although he’s in the ‘worst’ category, Giuliani isn’t in such bad company.

Through the years, some of Hollywood’s biggest names have been nominated and awarded for the humorous honor, including Will Smith (“Aladdin”), Barbara Streisand (“Yentl”), Halle Berry (“Catwoman”), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (“Doom”), Whoopi Goldberg (“The Telephone”), Al Pacino (“Revolution”) and even Beyoncé (“Obsessed”).

Last year, billionaire Hollywood kingpin Tyler Perry scored eight nominations for the much-maligned comedy “A Madea Family Funeral.”

The star-studded, box office bomb “Cats,” which Razzie organizers described as a “widely derided feline flop,” also scored eight nominations, alongside Sylvester Stallone’s audacious “Rambo” sequel,

The full list of nominees for the 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards is below:

WORST PICTURE: “365 Days”; “Absolute Proof”; “Dolittle”; “Fantasy Island”; “Music”

WORST ACTOR: Robert Downey, Jr., “Dolittle”; Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy), “Absolute Proof”; Michele Morrone, “365 Days”; Adam Sandler, “Hubie Halloween”; David Spade, “The Wrong Missy”

WORST ACTRESS: Anne Hathaway, “The Last Thing He Wanted” and “Roald Dahl’s The Witches”; Katie Holmes, “Brahms: The Boy II” and “The Secret: Dare to Dream”; Kate Hudson, “Music”; Lauren Lapkus, “The Wrong Missy”; Anna-Maria Sieklucka, “365 Days”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Lucy Hale, “Fantasy Island”; Maggie Q, “Fantasy Island”; Kristen Wiig, “Wonder Woman 1984″; Maddie Ziegler, “Music”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Chevy Chase, “The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee”; Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”), “Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm”; Shia LaBeouf, “The Tax Collector”; Arnold Schwarzenegger, “Iron Mask”; Bruce Willis, “Breach,” “Hard Kill” and “Survive the Night”

WORST SCREEN COMBO: Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!), “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent, ”Doolittle”; Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog,” “Call of the Wild”; Lauren Lapkus & David Spade, “The Wrong Missy”; Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice, “Hubie Halloween”

WORST DIRECTOR: Charles Band, All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies; Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes, “365 Days”; Stephen Gaghan, “Dolittle”; Ron Howard, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Sia ,“Music”

WORST SCREENPLAY: “365 Days”; All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” Movies; “Dolittle”; “Fantasy Island”; “Hillbilly Elegy”

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL: “365 Days“ (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of "Fifty Shades of Grey"); “Dolittle” (Remake); “Fantasy Island” (Remake/Re-Imagining); “Hubie Halloween” (Remake/Rip-Off of "Ernest Scared Stupid"); “Wonder Woman 1984″ (Sequel)