CBS sitcom ‘Mom’ to end after 8 seasons

David Matthews

New York Daily News (TNS)

CBS’ long-running sitcom “Mom” will leave the airwaves after its current season.

The award-winning show, now in its eighth season after debuting in 2013, will air its series finale on May.

According to Deadline, the show had been picked up for two seasons in 2019. The show lost co-star Anna Faris after its seventh season, leaving Oscar- and Emmy-winner Allison Janney as the series lead.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay said. “From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing 'Mom' has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

The show began as a story about a daughter (Faris) reconnecting with her estranged mother (Janney) as both struggled with addiction and repairing their fractured relationship. The series grew to more of an ensemble piece about a people in recovery, expanding its cast with a host of familiar faces and eye-catching guest stars.

The series has maintained solid viewing numbers on broadcast as well as through syndication and streaming.

“Since its premiere, “Mom” has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said. “’Mom’ redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series.”

The finale episode of “Mom” will air on CBS on May 6.