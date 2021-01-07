Officials: All $40.5 million of York County's CARES Act funding distributed

York County distributed all $40.5 million of its federal coronavirus relief funds by the Dec. 31 deadline, the greatest portion of which went to small business grants, officials said.

The York County Board of Commissioners also allocated money to nonprofit organizations, school districts, municipal governments, fire departments and long term care facilities, among others.

"The Board of Commissioners really was very thoughtful and purposeful in making sure we had some breadth and scope to allocating this money across our community to different demographics, different types of organizations," Commissioner Julie Wheeler said Wednesday.

The county gave $14.8 million of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to 855 small businesses through a grant program administered by the York County Economic Alliance, said York County Administrator Mark Derr.

The county also provided $1.7 million to 99 nonprofit organizations through the YCEA grant program, and another $2.1 million in direct allocations for nonprofits outside of the grant program.

All grant applicants that met the eligibility criteria received funding, Wheeler said, and the county paid $200,000 to the YCEA, Community First Fund and Lendistry for administrative costs related to the grant program.

Another $1.9 million went to municipal governments, municipal authorities and fire departments, and the county sent $1 million to public and private schools to help with broadband connections and equipment to aid in remote learning when schools were shut down to due outbreaks of the virus.

The county used $1.2 million for a pilot program to install broadband internet connectivity along the York County Rail Trail to improve internet access.

About $3.2 million went to tourism businesses and organizations, and $150,000 went to a feasibility study focused on the costs and benefits of creating a county wide health department.

The county spent $161,000 on COVID-19 related costs at election polling places — $1,000 for each polling place — such as extra sanitation and cleaning supplies.

About $372,700 went to the York County Emergency Management Agency to purchase mass vaccination supplies, and another $590,000 went to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Finally, the county used $13.5 million of the CARES funding to reimburse itself for other costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, including extra personnel costs at York County Prison to accommodate quarantines and social distancing, and infection control supplies such as gloves and hand sanitizer.

A full listing of the CARES Act distributions will soon be available on the York County government website for public viewing, Derr said.

