Taylor Swift announces surprise ninth album ‘Evermore’, ‘sister record’ to ‘Folklore’

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News (TNS)

Taylor Swift may have been the busiest woman during the pandemic.

The songstress announced early Thursday morning that she’ll drop her second surprise album of the year at midnight EST.

The album, “Evermore,” will be Swift’s ninth studio album, following her eponymous debut record in 2006.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in,” Swift tweeted Thursday.

“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

A music video for the first single, “Willow,” will also premiere at midnight.

The 15-track set list includes collaborations with Haim, The National and Bon Iver.

Swift described the new album as a “sister record” to “Folklore,” released in July with the accompanying music video for “Cardigan.”

The folksy album, produced by Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 and is the bestselling album of 2020.

In late November, Swift released the “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” on Disney+, an intimate concert film with Dessner and Antonoff in upstate New York.