After house fire, Rachael Ray is 'grateful for what we have, not what we've lost'

Nardine Saad

Los Angeles Times

Celebrity chef and talk-show host Rachael Ray is safe after a fire broke out Sunday in her upstate New York home.

The "30 Minute Meals" maven thanked first responders on Monday "for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home."

"Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog ... we're all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we've lost," she tweeted.

The fire tore through and damaged the Lake Luzerne home where she has been filming her syndicated talk show, "Rachael," during the COVID-19 pandemic. The flames broke out Sunday around 7:30 p.m., according to local newspaper the Post-Star. Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, were home at the time but able to escape without injury.

"Rachael, her husband, John, and their dog, Bella, are all safe. Their home was unfortunately damaged, and we are in the process of assessing to what extent," her representative Charlie Dougiello told The Times.

Emergency crews were on scene until the early hours Monday morning, the Post-Star said, and officials told the newspaper they expected to finish collecting evidence at the scene sometime Monday.

An official cause of the fire won't be determined for at least another week.