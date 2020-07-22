SUBSCRIBE NOW
ENTERTAINMENT

York County Libraries open for browsing in most locations

Staff report
Patrons use the facilities at Martin Library in York City Thursday, October 18, 2018. The library was named "Library of the Year" at the Pennsylvania Library Association Annual Conference. Statewide nominations were considered with Martin chosen as the first library in Pennsylvania to earn the award. Bill Kalina photo

The York County Libraries are opening most locations with limited browsing hours.  

The public can now enter most buildings to browse and select books and audio books in the adult collection areas. Curbside pickup and lobby service will also continue countywide. 

Children's areas, computer and copying services are not available, but some children's materials have been integrated to the adult collections in some locations, and children's book bundles are available. 

All locations are following state and CDC health recommendations. 

For more information on specific locations, hours and days, visit www.yorklibraries.org/reopening.  Services are not available at Salem Square Library and at locations in Springettsbury and Manchester townships.