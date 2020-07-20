Ridley Scott wants your help making a movie — for real!

Joan Morris

The Mercury News

Think you're living an extraordinary life, or just a simple one? Either way, if you film your life for one day — July 25 — and submit it to famed English filmmaker Ridley Scott, you could become part of a feature film.

Scott has put out a call for videos from that single day. He will then choose some to weave together into a feature film he's producing and that is being directed by Kevin Macdonald. The film will premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

"In 2020, history is being made every day," the announcement for the film reads. "Australian bush fires. Civil unrest in Hong Kong. A pandemic that took precious lives and changed the way we live. Protests in every corner of America — and around the world — to demand that Black Lives Matter. But in the midst of these extraordinary events, everyday life still continues. We share moments, music, and meals. We dance. We laugh. We cry. We love. We fear. We hope. What if we captured all of it in a single day?"

The instructions are simple. Film what's going on in your life, or the lives of friends, answer four questions (What do you love? What do you fear? What would you like to change, either about the world, or your own life? What's in your pocket?) and submit your video. Those chosen for the film will be notified later.

Details: Videos can be submitted starting July 25 until Aug. 2, by going to lifeinaday.youtube/take-part. Filming tips and other information also are provided on the site.