Stewartstown Summer Theatre presents outdoor showcase

Staff report

The Stewartstown Summer Theatre will be presenting an outdoor showcase from Wednesday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 9, at Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St. in Stewartstown.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the theater will not be preforming a musical but will instead sing and dance 80 minutes of well-known theater songs.

Showtimes will be 8 p.m. for all performances, except for Sundays which will begin at 5 p.m. The shows are free, but a ticket must be presented for admittance due to state guidelines.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs, wear masks and social distance when coming to the event. No on-site restrooms will be available.

For more information or tickets, visit www.sumctheatre.com or call 717-746-6265.