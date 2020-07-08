York County Libraries holding SummerQuest programs online

Staff Report

York County Libraries will be hosting three upcoming online summer programs as part of their SummerQuest program for children and teens.

The first is local storyteller Beth Rebert, who will be hosting a Fun-in-It Storytelling program. Using props, costumes and character voices, she will tell the tale of "The Magic Fish" by Freya Littledale. The program will begin on Monday with multiple dates through July 22.

The second is a "Leap into Science" program being instructed by STEM Academy math and science teacher Ben Olewiler. This program is geared toward elementary school aged children and integrates open-ended science activities with children's books. The program will begin on Wednesday, with multiple dates throughout the month.

The third is entomologist Ryan "The BugMan" Bridge. He will be presenting this summer "The Myth and Magic of Insects," on how insects were revered throughout history and helped the planet survive. This program is geared for ages 5 and up. The presentation will be starting on July 20 with multiple dates throughout the month.

All of these programs and presentations will be presented on Zoom.

For more information or to register for any of the programs, visit summerquest.yorklibraries.org.