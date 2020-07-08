'Sonic the Hedgehog,' other movies coming to Revs stadium on Friday nights

Staff Report

The York Revolution and Appell Center for the Performing Arts have announced their movies for the upcoming Friday night film series at PeoplesBank Park.

The series includes:

"Sonic the Hedgehog" on Friday

"Back to the Future" on July 24

"The Secret Life of Pets" on July 31

All movies will be shown on the video board and will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $6 and can be purchased in advance online. Attendees are also welcomed to bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit in the outfield. Popcorn, candy, drinks and chips will be available for purchase.

A free patio party will also take place from 5-8 p.m. before each movie. The party offers live music, bar food and alcoholic/non-alcoholic drinks for purchase.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.yorkrevolution.com.