Presto Fast Italian opening third location at Delco Plaza

Presto Fast Italian is opening a third location at the former Bruster’s Ice Cream building in West Manchester Township.

Presto Fast Italian, operated by O.N.E. Hospitality Group, is a build-your-own pasta restaurant allowing customers to combine different sauces, pasta, vegetables and protein.

“Think Chipotle or Subway, but for fresh pasta,” owner Toni Calderone said in a news release.

More:York City to close major roadway to give restaurants more outdoor dining space

More:Taste Test ends York project, creates year-round Cantina

The newest location, located at 1115 Carlisle Road in the Delco Plaza Shopping Center, will open by mid-July, the release states.

Presto’s first location opened in 2019 in Lititz, Lancaster County, followed by its second restaurant spot opening in York's Central Market.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.