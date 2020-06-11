A server, right, waits on customers Ed Timpson, left, of Brasstown, NC, and Robin Dockery, center, of Andrews, NC, during the lunch hour at Round the Clock Diner on Arsenal Road in York, Pa. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015. (Photo: Dawn J. Sagert - dsagert@yorkdis)

The Red Robin Restaurant in York, 1500 Mount Zion Road, will be reopening for indoor and outdoor dining on Friday based on state guidelines and codes.

The restaurant will also be donating 10% of sales on Friday to the Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania. HARP gives out one-time grants to hospitality workers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

