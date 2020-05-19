Rabbit Transit

Feds to give $6 million

Rabbit Transit will receive $6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration to fund operating, administrative and maintenance costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Donald Trump in March.

The Central Pennsylvania Transit Authority, which operates as Rabbit Transit, stopped collecting fares for its fixed route services during the outbreak to speed up the boarding process and protect drivers through social distancing, according to a notice on the website.

Rabbit Transit has been collecting online donations to offset the loss of fare revenue. Executive Director Richard H. Farr was not immediately available to comment.

York City

Holiday trash collection

The City of York announced all curbside collections will be delayed one day all week due to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

Only for next week, customers whose trash day is Monday will be Tuesday, Tuesday's trash day will be Wednesday, Wednesday's trash day will be Thursday, Thursday's trash day will be Friday, and Friday's trash day will be Saturday.

Buy Photo Springettsbury Township manager Ben Marchant said there is no risk to the township if they provide nonprofits, and other entities, conduit financing. (Submitted/photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Springettsbury Twp.

Manager leaves position

Springettsbury Township manager Ben Marchant has "mutually separated" from the township, officials said Tuesday.

The separation was effective May 4.

At the time of his departure, Marchant's salary was $131,968.75 per year, according to Board of Supervisors Chair Mark Swomley.

"We wish Mr. Marchant well in his future endeavors," Swomley said in a statement released Tuesday to The York Dispatch. "Springettsbury Township thanks Mr. Marchant for his service."

Springettsbury Township is undergoing the process of hiring a new manager, Swomley said.

Residents with further questions can contact Abby Gibb, the communications manager, at Abby.Gibb@springettsbury.com or Swomley at mark.swomley@springettsbury.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2020/05/19/york-county-happenings-rabbit-transit-grant-trash-collection-change-manager-leaves/5224856002/