Comcast customers wondering when the cable provider would show some love during the stay-at-home order, pick up your remote.

Monday through Sunday Comcast pulls back the curtain on Xfinity Watchathon week, a yearly event.

More than 10,000 TV series and movies are available free from more than 70 networks and streaming services including HBO, Showtime, Starz, Hulu, Disney Channel, Epix and Peacock.

Programming options include HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” and “Billions,” Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale” and “Little Fires Everywhere” and Epix’s “Belgravia” and “Godfather of Harlem.”

During the promotion, Comcast customers can watch select titles from premium channels and streaming services but not all of their content. Unlimited access to premium channels such as HBO, Cinemax and Starz will not be unlocked during the week.

Watchathon week is part of Comcast’s annual week of free programming offered each spring.

To access the free programming, Comcast cable customers can say “Watchathon” to their voice remote or go to the On Demand platform. Customers with older set-top boxes should navigate to the Watchathon homepage.

Internet-only Comcast customers can use their Flex box to say “Watchathon” into their voice remote and choose the video option to watch on a streaming device or TV.

Check with other cable, satellite or streaming providers for other deals. AT&T’s DirecTV and Charter have provided free limited access to some premium channels, and Sling TV launched free live news service.

