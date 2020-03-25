Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
With Broadway dark, Tony Awards are postponed
The Associated Press
Published 4:43 p.m. ET March 25, 2020 | Updated 4:46 p.m. ET March 25, 2020
NEW YORK — With Broadway shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, producers of the annual Tony Awards have postponed this year's celebration of American theater.
The show was originally scheduled for June 7 but the virus forced all 41 Broadway theaters to go dark and caused turmoil in the Tony schedule. Producers have not yet announced a rescheduled date.
Broadway abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows on the Great White Way but also 16 that were still scheduled to open, including “Diana,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Company.” Broadway producers have vowed to resume musicals and plays the week of April 13.
