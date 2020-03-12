As of Thursday afternoon, these events were still scheduled. Those planning to attend any events should check ahead to make sure they are still happening as many plans are being changed in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.

CapComedy presents comedian Mark Gregory, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Gregory has appeared on several TV shows, including Aspire TV's We Got Next, FOX TV's One Mic Stand and TBS Just For Laughs, and his comedy special “Run With It” is available on Amazon and other streaming services. Bob Lauver will open. Tickets: $10, mature audiences. Information: appellcenter.org.

The 37th annual York St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus, organizers said Thursday. Information: www.yorksaintpatricksdayparade.org.

The York Symphony Orchestra presents "I Know That Tune: An Evening of Light Classical Favorites," 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. The concert from the pops series features classical tunes you didn't know you knew, from "The Thieving Magpie" to "Carmen." Tickets start at $5. Information: appellcenter.org.

CapFilms presents "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show" on Sunday at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: https://riverdance.com/)

CapFilms presents a special event, "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show," 3 p.m Sunday at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The performance was filmed at 3 Arena Dublin, where Riverdance originally began, and this first cinematic release of the renowned show features the music and dancing Riverdance has become famous for. Tickets: $15. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure" comes to the Appell Center on March 19. (Photo: prehistoricaquarium.com/)

Take a journey to the bottom of the ocean with "Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure" on Wednesday. The creators of "Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live" have created a new experience, exploring the depths where prehistoric marine reptiles once lived using actors, technology, puppets and science. Showtime: 6:30 p;.m. at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $25. Information: appellcenter.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2020/03/12/whats-happening-york-week/5022350002/