Red Lion Area Senior High School presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 7 p.m. through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Information: 717-246-1611 or sh.rlasd.net.

Kennard-Dale High School presents "Seussical," 7 p.m. through Saturday, 1 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Information: 717-382-4871 or kdhs.sesdweb.net.

Dover Area High School presents "Les Miserables," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Information: 717-292-8066 or doversd.org.

Northern High School presents "Bye Bye Birdie!" 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Information: 717-432-8691, ext. 2000, or showtix4u.com.

Spring Grove Area High School presents "The Wizard of Oz," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Information: 717-225-4731 or sgasd.org.

West York Area High School presents "Sister Act," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Information: 717-487-8061 or showtix4u.com.

York Suburban High School presents "Bye Bye Birdie!," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 717-885-1270 or showtix4u.com.

Deb Volker rehearses for performance in TAFE's "Women and One Acts," with performances March 6-8. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

In honor of Women's History Month, TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents Women and One Acts, a collection of monologues and one-act plays that celebrate women's stories and give voice to contemporary issues women face. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at Phineas Davis School, 300 Ogontz St. Tickets: $10. Information: https://tafepa.org/tickets/women-one-acts.

Central York High School presents "Disney's Mary Poppins," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Information: 717-846-6789 or cyperformingarts.com.

Belinda Davids performs in "The Greatest Love of All," coming to the Pullo Center on March 7. (Photo: www.thegreatestloveofallshow.com/)

The music of Whitney Houston comes to life during "The Greatest Love of All," a tribute show coming to the Pullo Center. South African artist Belinda Davids performs Houston's greatest hits, from "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" to "I Will Always Love You" with a live band, vocalists and dancers. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the center on the campus of Penn State York. Tickets: $28-$45. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Buy Photo The York Kennel Club, Lancaster Kennel Club and Delaware Valley Kennel Club host the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

See the show where Siba strutted during the Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday through March 15 at the York Expo Center. Siba, the poodle who recently won Best of Show at the Westminster Kennel Club, has been seen at the show, which gives hundreds of dogs in many breeds a chance to show off. The event also features seminars, vendors and a chance to see lots of cute pups. Free for spectators. Information: wp.thecelticclassic.net.

Postmodern Jukebox comes to the Strand Theatre on March 12. (Photo: postmodernjukebox.com/)

Time-twisting musical collective Postmodern Jukebox brings its Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour to York on March 12. The group has more than 1 billion views on YouTube and has played to sold-out crowds on six continents. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $41.38. Information: appellcenter.org.

