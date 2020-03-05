LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Emma," starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn, is playing at Regal West Manchester and Hanover Movies 16.

More: Jane Austen's lucky streak continues with Autumn de Wilde and Eleanor Catton in 'Emma'

"Onward," with the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and Hanover Movies 16.

More: Despite reliance on overused trope, Pixar's 'Onward' a fun fantasy romp

"The Way Back," starring Ben Affleck and Al Madrigal, is playing at Regal West Manchester, Queensgate Movies 13 and Hanover Movies 16.

More: Ben Affleck brings personal struggles to convincing performance in 'The Way Back'

