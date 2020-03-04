Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
James Bond film release pushed back due to coronavirus
The Associated Press
Published 1:00 p.m. ET March 4, 2020
LOS ANGELES — The release of the James Bond film "No Time To Die" has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus.
MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.
The announcement cited consideration of the global theatrical marketplace in the decision to delay the release of the film. "No Time To Die" will now hit theaters in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and worldwide on Nov. 25.
Publicity plans for the film in China, Japan and South Korea had previously been canceled because of the outbreak.
The coronavirus outbreak emerged in China and has spread globally. In all, more than 94,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.
