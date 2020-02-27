Graham Nash will perform Wednesday at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo: facebook.com)

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash comes to the Strand Theatre for "An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories," 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Nash's career began with the Hollies from 1964 to '68, followed by his work with Crosby, Stills & Nash and his solo career. Tickets start at $49.25 for the show, presented by XPN at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Information: appellcenter.org.

Deb Volker rehearses for performance in TAFE's "Women and One Acts," with performances March 6-8. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

In honor of Women's History Month, TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents Women and One Acts, a collection of monologues and one-act plays that celebrate women's stories and give voice to contemporary issues women face. Showtimes: 7 p.m. March 6 and 7, 3 p.m. March 8 at Phineas Davis School, 300 Ogontz St. Tickets: $10. Information: https://tafepa.org/tickets/women-one-acts.

Belinda Davids performs in "The Greatest Love of All," coming to the Pullo Center on March 7. (Photo: www.thegreatestloveofallshow.com/)

The music of Whitney Houston comes to life during "The Greatest Love of All," a tribute show coming to the Pullo Center. South African artist Belinda Davids performs Houston's greatest hits, from "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" to "I Will Always Love You" with a live band, vocalists and dancers. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the center on the campus of Penn State York. Tickets: $28-$45. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu/

Buy Photo Don Fox of Baltimore gives Tehilia, and English setter, a kiss while getting her ready for the the annual Celtic Classic Dog Show, Wednesday, March 13, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

See the show where Siba strutted during the Celtic Classic Dog Show, March 11-15 at the York Expo Center. Siba, the poodle who recently won Best of Show at the Westminster Kennel Club, has been seen at the show, which gives hundreds of dogs in many breeds a chance to show off. The event also features seminars, vendors and a chance to see lots of cute pups. Free for spectators. Information: wp.thecelticclassic.net.

Postmodern Jukebox comes to the Strand Theatre on March 12. (Photo: postmodernjukebox.com/)

Time-twisting musical collective Postmodern Jukebox brings its Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour to York on March 12. The group has more than 1 billion views on YouTube and has played to sold-out crowds on six continents. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $41.38. Information: appellcenter.org.

Get ready for the wearing of the green as the 37th annual York St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. March 14. The Rev. Patrick J. "Paddy" Rooney will lead the parade as grand marshal, and the event will feature music, dancers, cars, floats and more. The parade route runs along Market Street, from Penn Street to Queen Street. Free. Information: www.yorksaintpatricksdayparade.org.

The York Symphony Orchestra presents "I Know That Tune: An Evening of Light Classical Favorites," 7:30 p.m. March 14 at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. The concert from the pops series features classical tunes you didn't know you knew, from "The Thieving Magpie" to "Carmen." Tickets start at $5. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure" comes to the Appell Center on March 19. (Photo: prehistoricaquarium.com/)

Take a journey to the bottom of the ocean with "Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure" on March 19. The creators of "Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live" have created a new experience, exploring the depths where prehistoric marine reptiles once lived using actors, technology, puppets and science. Showtime: 6:30 p;.m. at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $25. Information: appellcenter.org.

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents "A Fairy Tale Times Two," March 20-22 at Phineas Davis School, 300 Ogontz St. The comedy mash-up combines the stories of Cinderella and The Emperor's New Clothes and more characters old and new. Tickets: $10. Information: tafepa.org.

Get your David Byrne fix as "Start Making Sense — A Tribute to Talking Heads" comes to the Capitol Theatre on March 20. The musicians faithfully re-create music from the entire Talking Heads career along with a unique live show. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $24. Information: appellcenter.org.

York College Rock Band, pictured, won Live Band Champion at the 2019 YorVoice competition, returning for its 6th annual showcase on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Photo: Sweet D.E. Photography)

The sixth annual YorVoice singing competition will begin at 7:30 p.m. March 21 at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Ten bands and individuals will perform for judges and the crowd, and Chris Garrett of Fox43 will emcee. Tickets: $20. Information: www.yorvoice.org.

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "Songs for a New World," March 26-29. The show is the first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and weaves characters and history together. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. Tickets: $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.

The Belmont Theatre brings the inspirational story of Helen Keller to stage in "The Miracle Worker," March 27-April 5. The classic story focuses on Keller as a girl and Annie Sullivan, the teacher who connected the deaf and blind girl to the world. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $27, $25 seniors, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

Harry Potter fans can gather at Glatfelter Memorial Library for "Report to Platform 9¾," 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28, at the library, 101 Glenview Road, Spring Grove. The library will have 36 local readers reading "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" for its fourth annual read-a-thon, plus the Sorting Hat, Quidditch, Potions 101, a trivia contest and more. Free, readers will be collecting donations. Information: 717-225-3220.

Sweetest Pint Chocolate takes place March 28 in downtown York. (Photo: www.downtownyorkpa.com/sweetestpint)

Downtown Inc adds a sweet touch to its downtown tasting tours with Sweetest Pint Chocolate on March 28. The walking tour visits seven downtown establishments, with a small plate chef's creation featuring chocolate and a craft beer sample at each stop. Time: 2-5 p.m. Tickets: $40, designated driver $25. Information: www.downtownyorkpa.com/sweetestpint.

Look for some early signs of spring during a spring bird migration walk, 8:30 a.m. March 29 at Rocky Ridge County Park. A park naturalist will help spot palm warblers, kinglets, woodpeckers and more birds making the journey from winter spots to summer grounds. Free. Register at 717-428-1961.

