The 24th annual Millennium Music Conference brings more than 250 original acts and artists to 25 music venues in the Harrisburg area Thursday through Saturday. The event will be centered at the Hilton Harrisburg Hotel and Convention Center and features a two-day music business conference along with the showcase of musical talent. Information: www.musicconference.net.

York Catholic High School presents "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the school, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave. Tickets: $10 adults, $8 students 5-18, family $40. Information: 717-846-8871 ext. 428 or yorkcatholic.org.

Nixon County Park will host Maple Sugar Festival Days, Saturday and March 7 at the park. Activities including maple tastings, crafts, a scavenger hunt and learning about syrup making. Times: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $2, free for children 5 and under and York County Park members. Information: 717-428-1961 or yorkcountyparks.org.

The Puerto Rico-based ensemble Plena Libre brings a host of island sounds, including bomba, merengue and Cuban songo, to the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $25. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Swedish folk music group Jaerv will perform Sunday at Martin Library. (Photo: submitted)

The award-winning Swedish folk group Jaerv will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St. The quintet is known for vigorous, heartfelt folk music with influences from jazz and pop. The free concert is presented by the Susquehanna Folk Music Society. Information: yorklibraries.org/york-martin.

Tom Sweitzer presents his one-man show, "Meatballs and Music," at 2 p.m. Sunday at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, 100 Carlisle Ave. The show takes the audience on a journey through Sweitzer's turbulent, colorful, inspiring childhood as he runs away from home at age 8, lured by the music he hears from a church across the street. Tickets: $20. Information: meatballs-music-york.eventbrite.com.

Graham Nash will perform Wednesday at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo: facebook.com)

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash comes to the Strand Theatre for "An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories," 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Nash's career began with the Hollies from 1964 to '68, followed by his work with Crosby, Stills & Nash and his solo career. Tickets start at $49.25 for the show, presented by XPN at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Information: appellcenter.org.

